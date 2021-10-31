Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 267,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,862 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $46,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 907.8% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 51.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,394 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2,289.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 435,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,360,000 after acquiring an additional 417,082 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,223,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,268,000 after acquiring an additional 413,102 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,371,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,207,000 after acquiring an additional 382,902 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.17.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $162.45 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 67.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 83.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

