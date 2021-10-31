Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Sold by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041,353 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.41% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $10,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,598,000 after buying an additional 4,325,969 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,662,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,279 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,543,000. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,219,000 after buying an additional 1,582,374 shares during the period. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $434,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,727 shares in the company, valued at $11,319,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $608,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,802 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $12.92 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Liberty Oilfield Services Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.