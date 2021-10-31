LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) PT Raised to $62.00

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s current price.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.37. LKQ has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $57.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,786,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,023,102,000 after acquiring an additional 214,343 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in LKQ by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,085,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $594,956,000 after buying an additional 216,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LKQ by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,593,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,618,000 after buying an additional 382,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in LKQ by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $560,888,000 after buying an additional 1,685,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,836,000 after buying an additional 54,646 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

