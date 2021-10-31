LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) PT Raised to $70.00 at Barrington Research

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barrington Research to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.09% from the company’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s FY2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.37.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

LKQ announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

