Lloyds Banking Group’s (LYG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

