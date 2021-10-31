LMR Partners LLP Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. FMR LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $381,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 42.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $429.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $435.05 and a 200-day moving average of $386.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

