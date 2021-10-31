Lobstex Trading Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 31st. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $515,172.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,694,172 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

