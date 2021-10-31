Loki Reaches Market Cap of $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,709.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,245.91 or 0.06993830 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.00 or 0.00314607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $593.90 or 0.00978261 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00088599 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.04 or 0.00443167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.20 or 0.00270473 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.30 or 0.00234403 BTC.

About Loki

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

