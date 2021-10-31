London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a £103 ($134.57) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a £110 ($143.72) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 8,890 ($116.15) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,281.67 ($121.27).

Shares of LON:LSEG opened at GBX 7,100 ($92.76) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £35.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,886.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,699.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,854 ($89.55) and a fifty-two week high of £100.10 ($130.78).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.74%.

In other news, insider David Schwimmer sold 24,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,868 ($102.80), for a total value of £1,897,210.84 ($2,478,718.11).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

