Loop Capital Raises Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $67.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.21.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average of $60.21. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Masco has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 267.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Masco by 627.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 256.3% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

