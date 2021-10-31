Loopring [NEO] Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. In the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, IDAX, Gate.io and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00068766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00072664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00099049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,531.33 or 0.99973703 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,207.82 or 0.06949638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00023182 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, IDAX, CoinMex, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

