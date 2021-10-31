LSB Industries (LXU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. On average, analysts expect LSB Industries to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LXU opened at $8.93 on Friday. LSB Industries has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LSB Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of LSB Industries worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

