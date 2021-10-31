Lua Swap Price Tops $0.0626 on Exchanges (LUA)

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 31st. Lua Swap has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lua Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lua Swap has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00048254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.65 or 0.00226690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00095715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lua Swap Profile

Lua Swap (LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lua Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

