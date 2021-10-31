Lunyr Price Down 37.1% This Week (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 49% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last week, Lunyr has traded down 37.1% against the dollar. One Lunyr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $236,581.11 and approximately $116.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00049454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.87 or 0.00223322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011895 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00097457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lunyr Coin Profile

Lunyr (CRYPTO:LUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

