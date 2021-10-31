LXI REIT (LON:LXI) Shares Down 0.1%

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 145.20 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 146.80 ($1.92). 1,232,208 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,208,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147 ($1.92).

Several research firms have recently commented on LXI. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of LXI REIT in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of LXI REIT in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 144.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 140.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.37. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from LXI REIT’s previous dividend of $1.46. This represents a yield of 1.04%. LXI REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.73%.

About LXI REIT (LON:LXI)

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

