Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 15,488.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 375,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,801 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CYH. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 262.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 37,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 191,702 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 626.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 178,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 153,988 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,150,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 38,215 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist reduced their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.45.

NYSE:CYH opened at $13.10 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

