Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 962.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 99,745 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 2,628.3% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC raised Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $39,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.34%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

