Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 8,936 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,936 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $645,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,777,309.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $434,441.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,959 shares in the company, valued at $36,215,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,410 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,393 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.44.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $262.91 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.37 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

