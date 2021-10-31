MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.63. MakeMyTrip has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $39.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.21 and a beta of 1.17.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth $2,402,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 25,253.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 14,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

