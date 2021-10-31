Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MBUU. Truist cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of MBUU opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.82. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $49.63 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.57.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 11.85%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 133.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

