Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,800 shares, an increase of 84.8% from the September 30th total of 136,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,264.0 days.
Shares of MAWHF remained flat at $$1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. Man Wah has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $2.98.
Man Wah Company Profile
