Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) PT Set at C$3.50 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$3.50 price objective on Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MOZ. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares reissued a buy rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.42.

Marathon Gold stock opened at C$2.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.03. The company has a current ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$680.60 million and a PE ratio of -50.91. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of C$2.13 and a 1-year high of C$3.73.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Marathon Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

