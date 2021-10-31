MarineMax, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MarineMax in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

HZO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

HZO opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $70.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in MarineMax by 1,534.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MarineMax by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.