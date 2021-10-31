Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 3,047 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 302.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $357.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $370.26 and its 200-day moving average is $366.16. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.