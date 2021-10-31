Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,799 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $1,005,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Amdocs by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOX opened at $77.84 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $55.04 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

