Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 73,234 Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 16.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $28.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -216.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $29.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

