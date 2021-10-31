Marshall Wace LLP Sells 1,051 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Atrion were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,377,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Atrion by 0.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Atrion by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Atrion in the second quarter worth about $1,180,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $728.00 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $567.00 and a fifty-two week high of $783.84. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $698.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $648.87.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 21.14%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

