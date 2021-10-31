Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) had its price target cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 233.33% from the company’s current price.

NYSE MTL opened at $4.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. Mechel PAO has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $5.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,001,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52,414 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 2.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

