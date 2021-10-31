MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives $1,941.29 Average PT from Analysts

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,965.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. BTIG Research raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 1st. DZ Bank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $35.85 on Tuesday, hitting $1,481.02. 424,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The firm has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -29,620.40 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,723.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,595.55. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $1,192.14 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

