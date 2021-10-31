Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Short Interest Up 72.0% in October

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 945,200 shares, an increase of 72.0% from the September 30th total of 549,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Mercer International by 17.8% during the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 82,720 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Mercer International by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 475,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the period. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MERC. Raymond James set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mercer International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Mercer International stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 589,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,868. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $711.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.86.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $469.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercer International will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.