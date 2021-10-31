Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 22,453 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 274,897 shares.The stock last traded at $10.38 and had previously closed at $10.95.

The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $469.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Mercer International alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

MERC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 82,720 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 475,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 28,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Mercer International by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.86.

Mercer International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.