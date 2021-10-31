Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.070-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.Merit Medical Systems also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.07-2.22 EPS.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,157. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.96. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $48.58 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 88.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMSI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.25.

In other news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,117,446.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $60,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 113,956 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Merit Medical Systems worth $15,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

