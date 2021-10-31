Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $68.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. 23,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 207,499 shares.The stock last traded at $55.20 and had previously closed at $55.09.

CASH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

In related news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 68.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 441.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.22.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

About Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

