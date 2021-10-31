Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $68.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 23,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 207,499 shares.The stock last traded at $55.20 and had previously closed at $55.09.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

In other news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $664,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $590,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $483,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average of $51.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 4.57%.

About Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

