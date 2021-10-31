M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,846 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 117.6% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TEL stock opened at $146.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $153.54. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.57.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.