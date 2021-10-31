M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252,048 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 986,020 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México worth $7,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,500,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 918,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 214,780 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 172,400 shares during the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSMX opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.03.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

