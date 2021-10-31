M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 820,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,493 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coty were worth $7,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James started coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.98.

In other news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COTY opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

