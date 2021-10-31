M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $10.79 Million in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,241 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.14.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $664.88 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.15 and a twelve month high of $667.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $631.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $561.45. The company has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.59 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total value of $1,510,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,214. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

