M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 586.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 57,657 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 48.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.39.

ETN opened at $164.76 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $102.28 and a fifty-two week high of $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

