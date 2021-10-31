Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $19,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $19,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $22,400.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $20,200.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $20,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $22,400.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $22,000.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $20,600.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $20,400.00.

TYME stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $164.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 1,209.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,122,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 30.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,798,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 44.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 394,202 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the second quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 382.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 219,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

