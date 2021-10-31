Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Capital International Sarl’s 3rd Largest Position

Capital International Sarl grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,857 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.9% of Capital International Sarl’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $331.62 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $332.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.46.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

