MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,188,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,608,000 after purchasing an additional 187,669 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,398,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,402 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,606,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,603,000 after purchasing an additional 859,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,337,000 after purchasing an additional 968,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,622,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,047,000 after purchasing an additional 63,351 shares during the last quarter.

BATS INDA opened at $48.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

