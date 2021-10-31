MML Investors Services LLC Has $802,000 Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 55.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ciena by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 941,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,546,000 after purchasing an additional 228,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

NYSE CIEN opened at $54.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.87. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $61.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $291,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $111,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,669 shares of company stock worth $2,781,979. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.