MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 70.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 186,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,245,000 after buying an additional 77,335 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 76.1% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 311,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,413,000 after buying an additional 134,400 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,553,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $115.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.43. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.08 and a 52-week high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $983,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $1,364,630.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,720.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

