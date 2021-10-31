MML Investors Services LLC Sells 628 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 51.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Comerica by 275.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 69.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Comerica by 229.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in Comerica by 45.8% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.47.

Comerica stock opened at $85.09 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.03 and a fifty-two week high of $89.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $461,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,070 shares of company stock worth $1,226,672. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

