MobileCoin (MOB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $669.40 Million

MobileCoin (CURRENCY:MOB) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One MobileCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $9.02 or 0.00014942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MobileCoin has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. MobileCoin has a market cap of $669.40 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

MobileCoin Profile

MobileCoin is a Merkle coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. The official website for MobileCoin is mobilecoin.foundation. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub. “

Buying and Selling MobileCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobileCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MobileCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

