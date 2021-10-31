MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the September 30th total of 47,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 540,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MOGU stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. 158,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,588. MOGU has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. MOGU had a negative net margin of 75.66% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $14.24 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MOGU by 28.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in MOGU in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in MOGU in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MOGU by 242.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 389,086 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOGU Company Profile

Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.

