MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the September 30th total of 47,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 540,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of MOGU stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. 158,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,588. MOGU has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37.
MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. MOGU had a negative net margin of 75.66% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $14.24 million for the quarter.
MOGU Company Profile
Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.
Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for MOGU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOGU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.