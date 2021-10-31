Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $24.92, but opened at $23.50. Momentive Global shares last traded at $21.73, with a volume of 42,082 shares.

Specifically, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $357,405.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $279,569.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,867 shares of company stock worth $2,352,841. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNTV shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.51.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTV. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,671,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,097,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,976,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

