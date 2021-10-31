Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Moncler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Moncler alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRY opened at $69.04 on Friday. Moncler has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $72.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.78.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.