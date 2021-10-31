Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Moncler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRY opened at $69.04 on Friday. Moncler has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $72.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.78.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

