MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

NASDAQ MGI opened at $5.97 on Friday. MoneyGram International has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $546.31 million, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th.

In related news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $495,383.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 486,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MoneyGram International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 396.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of MoneyGram International worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

